The End of the Witches of Weho

Stassi and Katie ended their friendship with Kristen during the May 19 finale.

“It’s not just like she made a mistake and lied about it,” Stassi said on the aftershow about Kristen. “It was years of Katie and I dealing with this constant cycle. … You’re taking up so much of my time and now it’s consuming a big part of my brain and my energy that I’m now taking this home with me. … Now all I can think about, Kristen, is you and Carter and this whole situation. And you’re lying to us on top of it.”

Katie insisted that the falling out was not about her and Stassi “losing patience” with or “abandoning” Kristen.

“It’s about her taking advantage of our friendship and taking it for granted,” Katie said. “We have, literally, been really f—king thin with this chick. And if anyone doesn’t want to agree that we’ve been there for her, you’re f—king wrong. … She’s fooling everyone.”