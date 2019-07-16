Sonja Morgan

The Real Housewives of New York City star filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2010. Sonja, who listed $19.8 million in debt and $13.5 million in assets on the petition, blamed her debt on a movie venture with Hannibal Pictures Inc. at the time. Nearly five years later, the Bravo star settled the case.

“It feels great. I did a great job,” she told E! News at the time. “I paid what I had to pay and it wasn’t easy, but at the same time it was an experience,” Sonja continues. “It’s nice to be free of everyone looking at my money. I finally have my financial privacy back.”