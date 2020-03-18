Reality TV

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Trailer: Lisa Rinna Confronts Denise Richards About Cease and Desist, Brandi Glanville Drama

By
Kyle Richards Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast
 John Tsiavis/Bravo
8
1 / 8

Emotional Kyle

“Yeah, I think it’s f—king weird” Kyle tells at Dorit through tears in the clip.

 

Back to top