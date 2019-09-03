Maci and Taylor

When Maci and Taylor, 30, sat down, they revealed they were not going to drop the restraining order they had against Ryan. “This past year of not talking to each other has been good,” she said. “I’ve been able to work through my process of what I think about him.”

Taylor then noted she thought they were “fine” at where they were with Ryan. In fact, they all had been in the same place at baseball games. Dr. Drew then pointed out that since Maci wants her son Bentley to have a better relationship with his father, dropping the restraining order may be a way to do that.