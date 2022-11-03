Pressure Leading Up to ‘Revival’ Tour After Justin Bieber Split

Ahead of her 2016 Revival tour, Gomez admitted she was “a mess every day,” struggling with body issues as she prepped her costumes — “I want to make sure I look like a woman and not a 12-year-old boy” — and “overwhelming” pressure not to disappoint.

“It looks so bad. I have no idea what the f—k I’m doing,” she said as she sobbed. “I get the voice that comes in my head that says, ‘You missed this. That sucked.’ … It sucks the life out of me and I don’t want to perform.”

She also worried about John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, thinking he will regret signing some “Disney thing” — especially after he inquired about Justin.

“He called me this morning about the song with Justin. I’m like, ‘When am I going to just be good enough by myself? When am I going to be good enough — just me by myself, not needing anybody to be associated with?’” she asked.

Gomez didn’t make it clear whether she was referring to a collaboration with Justin or a song about her ex. She may be speaking about “Feel Me,” a song she debuted when she kicked off the tour in Las Vegas in May 2016, which was widely speculated to be about their relationship.