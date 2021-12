May 2008

During the filming of the first Sex and the City movie, Parker stood up for Cattrall during an on-set interview. “She mentioned money and no one should vilify her for it,” Parker told The Telegraph. “People made a decision that we had vilified her. No one bothered to say [to the rest of us], ‘Are you disappointed by not making the movie?’ Yes. ‘Do you respect and support her choice to not do it?’ Absolutely.'”