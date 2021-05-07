Jason Lewis Says He Wasn’t Asked to Reprise Smith Jerrod for ‘SATC’ Revival

We’ll Miss You, Smith Jerrod!

Jason Lewis, who played Samantha Jones’ beloved boyfriend (and later ex) Smith Jerrod on the show, revealed he won’t be returning for the revival — just like his former onscreen flame.

“I have not [been asked back], but I would be the last to know!” the actor told Fashion Week Daily in April 2021. “As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls.”

As for whether his character would still be with the PR expert today, Lewis said it’s unlikely.

“I think that they moved away from each other,” the model added. “But I think they’d still like each other!”