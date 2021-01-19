Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

The Bachelorette season 16 duo made history when they got engaged within the first two weeks of filming, but their whirlwind romance didn’t last. Five months after Dale proposed in August 2020 (and two months after their proposal aired on the November 2020 finale), the former football player confirmed their split.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Relationship Length: Five Months