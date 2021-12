Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Bieber revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 that three of the songs on his album Purpose — “Sorry,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Mark My Words” — are about his on-off relationship with Gomez. “There’s a lot of stuff that reminds me of her,” he said. “Sorry” includes the lyrics, “I’ll take every single piece of the blame if you want me to / But you know that there is no innocent one in this game for two.”