Song Lyrics Inspired by Celebrity Breakups

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas

Swift’s brief relationship with Jonas from July 2008 to October 2008 was the inspiration behind her 2008 song “Forever & Always.” Swift admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2012 that the track was a last-minute addition to her album Fearless. The Grammy winner also shared that Jonas “broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.” The lyrics, “Was I out of line?/ Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide/ Like a scared little boy,” hint at their sudden breakup.