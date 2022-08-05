Awkward Exes

Despite vowing to stop hanging out with Naomie one-on-one, Craig met up with his ex-girlfriend for coffee to discuss her drama with Chleb. The France native confided in Craig about the awkward chat she had with Chleb at Olivia’s party in hopes that he would tell Kathryn.

“He just starts going in about Kathryn. He was saying some not nice things,” Naomie told Craig about Chleb. “He just didn’t seem happy.” While she sensed hesitation on the Delaware native’s part, Naomie continued, saying, “I felt really bad for Kathryn and not in a condescending way. Like genuinely feel bad for her as a person. She and I will never be good friends. I just feel like it’s the right thing to do to hand you this information. Just talk to her.”

Craig agreed to talk to Kathryn before cutting the coffee date short to go pick up Paige. Naomie, however, was thrown for a loop when the former law student then told her that he didn’t think they should hang out anymore. “Unfortunately, there are still boundaries at the end of the day that have to be there,” Craig explained. “I like that we can be friends. My path is taking me [toward] a relationship with Paige. At the end of the day, you are my ex-girlfriend and it’s just not appropriate to hang just yet.”

While Naomie thought he was kidding, she nodded her head and left the meeting on good terms with her former flame. The businesswoman later confessed to the cameras, “If I thought that we weren’t on the same page I wouldn’t have asked Craig to get coffee. I’m not a weirdo.”