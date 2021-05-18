Nick Jonas

The singer was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle injury on the set of his new show in May 2021. TMZ reported that Jonas returned home the following day.

The Voice coach shared an update on how he was doing shortly after the incident.

“I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right,” he told host Carson Daly during his return to the NBC singing competition. “Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. But I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”