Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away’

Hanks cut his leg while filming the 2000 survival drama and developed an infection that started “eating its way” through his leg, as he told Radio 1 in May 2009, per Digital Spy. “I went to the doctor who took one look and said, ‘I have to put you in the hospital because we have to get this infection out of you before it poisons your blood and you die,’” he added. “We had to shut down for three weeks while my skin reformed.”