Carl’s Relationship Status

“I think Carl has a really good heart and he has this charm about him that just makes you want to make out,” Jules said on the reunion.

Carl told Us that the twosome never totally crossed the line during the season. “It was very PG,” he told Us. “But no, we’re still friends now. I mean, it definitely brought us closer, but I perceive friendship being being the only thing there.”

And while Carl and ex Danielle made out in the finale, they aren’t back on either.

“Carl and I tend to do that when we’re being silly and fun and drunk together,” Danielle said, admitting that they have hooked up since the summer. “I think he has a lot of growing to do in wanting to commit to someone.”