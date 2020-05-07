Kyle and Amanda’s Quarantine Status

Andy Cohen pressed the couple during the reunion after Kyle said that he “wouldn’t wish” being quarantined with Amanda on anybody.

“A lot of couples are working from home but they’re doing different things,” Kyle, who works with Amanda and Carl on their LoveBoy brand, tried to clarify. “We’re in the middle of figuring out this work-life balance in the middle of a quarantine. It’s intense.”

Amanda, for her part, noted that they’re still working on their relationship. “I think I was personally miserable in my [work life] and it had an affect on our relationship,” she said. “We’re definitely working through everything.”

They are set to wed in September.