March 2022

Kail and Briana duked it out on social media over the Florida native’s relationships with the Love Is Bubblegum author’s exes.

“Everybody has their thing,” Kail replied to a fan via her Instagram Story. “Sloppy seconds may be hers.”

Briana hit back on Twitter the next day. “If I really wanted her sloppy seconds, I could literally have both of them at the same time. But I don’t want any of them,” she tweeted, defending Chris: “Chris is such a cool person, y’all need to leave him alone.”