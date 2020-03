Alayah’s Big Personality

Sydney accused Alayah of returning to The Bachelor after Peter sent her home because she got on Reddit and wanted to recount the rumors she read. Alayah confessed that her biggest regret from her experience was the “word vomit” she was guilty of, but she insisted that she was not acting a certain way for the sake of the show. She claimed to be just as obnoxious off-camera and said that she has been using her “princess voice” for 25 years.