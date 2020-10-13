Ashley’s Input

After Ashley Iaconetti was spotted on set in Palm Springs, she clarified reports that season 16 of The Bachelorette was turning into Bachelor in Paradise. “This is just the Bachelorette filming down there,” she said on her “Almost Famous” podcast with Ben Higgins. “And a lot of people are saying that COVID is happening, why are there so many people down there in Palm Springs? You guys, the Bachelor bubble down there is the safest place you can be right now. There’s so many tests going on down there and so much quarantining going on. Just wanted to put that out there.”