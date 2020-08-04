The Backup Contestants

Less than two weeks after Clare’s journey to find love began, an insider told Us that producers were searching for new options to join the group at the La Quinta Resort & Club in California. “Last weekend, producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta,” the source said in July. “When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production. Something had obviously happened two weeks into filming and last weekend, producers were calling backup contestants and asking them to come to La Quinta within 24 hours.”