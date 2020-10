‘No Rules’

Fans are convinced Crawley connected with her leading man before filming for season 16 began, and Harrison didn’t exactly rule out that possibility. “She definitely took a peek,” Harrison told ET on September 29, teasing that there are “no rules” this year. “She admitted to me that she started looking through and getting an idea of what these guys stood for who they were — not a terrible idea, and maybe that’s something we incorporate into the future of this show.”