What Clare’s Looking For in a Man

“For me the most important thing is that I want a man that will take off his armor, I want a man who is strong, willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable,” Clare said on Good Morning America in March. “A lot of people [saw] that side of me and saw me stand up to Juan Pablo. … And I’m strong enough to let someone in and be vulnerable and open up and share that with them.”

According to her ABC bio, Clare “looks up to her late father as an example of the man she hopes to marry, someone strong and compassionate that can live life to the fullest.”