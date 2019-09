Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal

Tori entered Dirty 30 in a relationship with Derrick Henry, but after he was eliminated, she grew closer to Jordan. During the 2017 Dirty 30 finale, Derrick claimed Jordan and Tori hooked up before she had ended her relationship with him. Regardless, Tori and the Real World: Portland alum are living together in Los Angeles. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2019 that the pair got engaged while filming War of the Worlds 2.