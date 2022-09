Shenae Grimes-Beech

The Canada native went on to appear in a number of films including Christmas Incorporated (2015), Newlywed and Dead (2016), and Blood Honey (2017). In 2018, she played homicide detective Jacqueline Cooper on CTV’s police drama The Detail.

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum married musician Joshua Beech in 2013. They share two children: Bowie, born in 2018, and Kingsley, born in 2021.