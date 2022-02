Leslie Grossman (Donna)

The California native got her start on The WB’s Popular and What I Like About You in the early 2000s. More recently, she’s collaborated with Ryan Murphy on several seasons of FX’s American Horror Story. Grossman has also made guest appearances on Shrill, The Goldbergs, Scandal and Love, Victor. Grossman was married to John Bronson, with whom she shares daughter Goldie, from 1999 until their 2020 split.