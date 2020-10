Sandra Oh (Geraldine Gupta)

From 2005 to 2014, Oh saved lives alongside Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. The role earned her two SAG Awards, a Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations across 10 seasons. Since 2018, the Canadian actress has starred as Eve Polastri in the BBC America series Killing Eve. In the series’ first year, she became the first Asian actress to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in Emmys history.