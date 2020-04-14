Bille Lee

After a dramatic season 7, Billie Lee quit her job at SUR and claimed she was bullied by her coworkers.

“The bullying on and off camera brought my deep insecurities to the surface, this dark black mirror held up high for everyone in public to see and to judge,” she wrote in July 2019. “I now have the opportunity to educate and inspire others with my activism work and new projects taking off. Every day is an opportunity to take back your dream, to embrace your journey and live the life you’ve always wanted. You are never too old or ‘too gay’ and it’s never too late to start over.”

She still updates her blog, ItsMeBillieLee.com.