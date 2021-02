The EP Brian Bird Wants Her Back

Bird hinted that Loughlin’s return was a possibility: “Hope Valley is a place of second chances. We believe that. Not just for stories but for real life too. Everybody deserves second chances.”

A month later, when Loughlin reported to prison in October 2020, Bird replied to a tweet that read, “Hoping Christmas may bring an announcement of her return to Hope Valley!”

Bird replied, “Amen, brother. From your lips to God’s ears.”