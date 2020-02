2. She’s a Twin

Kelsey is three minutes older than her fraternal twin sister, Kayla.

“As a young girl this was a difficult battle that I had to learn to overcome. As I grew older I realized that no matter how different my sister and I were people were always going to compare us,” she admitted during an interview with the Miss Universe website. “As I got older I started to look at what made me special and different from her, instead of looking at what she was better at than me.”