Can’t please everyone! Alex Borstein made it clear that she was no fan of the all-vegan meal served at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 48, took to her Instagram during the awards show to give her social media followers a peak at her dinner for the evening. The snapshot included a plate filled with lettuce and rice topped with sautéed carrots. Next to the dish was a small bottle of Whistlepig whiskey.

“In the words of John Merrick ‘I am not a rabbit!’”, Borstein quipped in the caption, paraphrasing a famous quote from Merrick, who was also known as “Elephant Man.”

Earlier this month, the SAG Awards announced it was following in the footsteps of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards and featuring an entirely plant-based menu for the first time ever. “As part of the show’s long-standing commitment to sustainable practices, the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will feature a plant-based menu at its ceremony on Sunday, January 19th,” the guild said in a statement at the time.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the evening’s menu featured three vegetable focused dishes — a bean salad with fresh vegetables and a sweet onion vinaigrette, a paella-like rice salad and glazed baby carrots served over greens — all of which were present on Borstein’s plate.

The menu also included lavash bread and a selection of wine and cocktails.

As one of the Gilmore Girls alum’s Instagram followers commented, “Hope that’s the app. I’d stick with the rye whiskey.” Another added: “I get the whole plant-based, healthy diet thing but give people a choice to eat crap.”

After celebrating with the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast, which won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Borstein returned home and satiated her appetite with which she dubbed a “Post @sagawards celebration!!”

In the follow-up Instagram clip, which was shared on Monday, January 20, the Robot Chicken alum is shown standing over a stove preparing food while wearing a sweater embroidered with her Mrs. Maisel catchphrase, “Tits up.”

As she explained in the caption, “Sweater was a gift from @rachelbrosnahan and I was warming up deep-fried quesadillas that I bought at 2am last night outside of @clubcobra from a woman in the sidewalk.”