Fond memories! Baker Claire Ptak, who created Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding cake two years ago, reflected on her role in the royal couple’s nuptials in a series of social media posts.

Ptak, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 17, two days ahead of the duo’s second wedding anniversary, to remember the special day. “A very Happy 2nd Anniversary to Harry and Meghan. @sussexroyal My dream job got even better that day,” she captioned a photo of herself standing next to Harry, 35, and Meghan’s wedding confection.

In a second post, which featured a snapshot of Ptak and her coworkers standing in the kitchen beside the cake, the culinary pro gave her “team” a shout-out. “My dream team. Can’t believe this was two years ago,” she wrote. “I love these bakers so much. It was an epic challenge and we nailed it.”

In a third and final post, which included a picture of the multi-tiered cake on display at Meghan, 39, and Harry’s wedding reception on May 19, 2018, Ptak wrote: “Lemon and elderflower 💛🤍 for @sussexroyal. Happy Anniversary.”

As Ptak mentioned in that final caption, she was tasked with creating a lemon and elderflower confection for Harry and Meghan. The pair chose the “quintessentially spring” flavors after meeting with the pastry chef a few months before the big day.

“I created an entirely new and original selection — and took six sample flavors to the meeting,” Ptak told Eater London in May 2018 of her first encounter with royal duo.

And since the couple made no specific requests prior to the meeting, Ptak, who owns Violet Cakes bakery in London, said it was actually “really, really hard” to come up with options she thought they might like. “I had no idea what they were looking for,” she added. “They told me to think outside of the box, but I included one (traditional) fruitcake option.”

Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan’s cake details months before the wedding and noted that the unique flavor was chosen to “incorporate the bright flavors of spring.”

The finished cake, which took five days to bake and ice, was covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. A source told Us Weekly just days before the royal nuptials that Ptak sourced lemons from a different part of Europe to ensure that the cake was as tasty as can be. “The lemons [Ptak] used for the royal wedding cake come from a grove in Sorrento, just off the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy,” the insider revealed at the time.

This year, Harry and Meghan will be celebrating their anniversary in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic with their 12-month-old son, Archie. The family moved to L.A., Meghan’s hometown, earlier this year shortly after announcing they would be stepping down from their responsibilities as senior royals in January.

“Meghan has been seeing her mom while in L.A.,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this week.

Another source previously confirmed that the couple were living in Tyler Perry‘s multimillion-dollar mansion. As of May 7, the family of three had “been staying there for a month.”