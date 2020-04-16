Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Have ‘Latex Ice Cream Car Day Date’

Dating in the age of coronavirus. Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus turned a recent outing together into an adorable “day date.”

Kruger, 43, shared a photo of the pair’s sweet excursion in a car via her Instagram on Wednesday, April 15. “Latex ice cream car day date 👍,” she captioned the snap.

The Inglorious Bastards star also added: “#aslongasweretogether.”

In the picture, she and Reedus, 51, are each holding their own ice cream cones and chowing down. While Kruger is wearing purple latex gloves, the Walking Dead star, who appears to be behind the wheel, is not.

Though it’s clear the duo enjoyed their dessert-filled jaunt amid the coronavirus crisis, there was no sign of their young daughter. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that Kruger and Reedus had welcomed their first child together. They have yet to publicly reveal her name. (The actor also shares his 20-year-old son, Mingus, with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen.)

The little one’s last appearance on her mom’s Instagram account occurred earlier this month, when The Bridge alum shared a photo of herself and her daughter smelling some flowers. “Even in times like this I must show her to stop and smell the roses (I mean obviously not a rose but whatever this is, ha),” the Germany native quipped in the caption.

Prior to that, the little one made a cameo in another coronavirus-related Instagram post on Kruger’s account in March. The Welcome to Marwen star took to the photo-sharing platform last month to post a snapshot of the toddler playing with two boxes filled with potatoes.

In the caption, the In the Fade star poked fun at her significant other’s shopping skills. “I don’t think he understood the concept of two weeks worth of non perishable foods 😳,” she quipped, adding: “#whenyouletyourboyfriendgogroceryshopping.”

While the proud parents have kept some details about their kiddo’s life under wraps, they are not shy about gushing over her whenever they get the chance. “She says Papa and Dada,” Reedus told Us exclusively in October 2019. “She’s just started saying mamamamama.”

Additionally, Kruger revealed to Us exclusively in April 2019 that the Ride With Norman Reedus star and the little girl share a special bond. “He just looks at her with unconditional love,” she explained at the time. “I wish he looked at me like that! He’s just very great with her.”

The video game voice actor was also a huge help to the new mom after their infant’s arrival. “He’s so calm, and he teaches me a lot because he’s done it before,” Kruger told PorterEdit in January 2019. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

She and Reedus met while costarring in Sky in 2015. Three years later, Us broke the news that the National Treasure star was pregnant. Prior to coupling up with the Florida native, Kruger dated actor Joshua Jackson for 10 years.

A source told Us exclusively last month that the Little Fires Everywhere star, 41, was “heartbroken” by the 2016 split. The Dawson’s Creek alum has found love again, however, with actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who he began dating in November 2018.

Us broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and the 33-year-old Queen & Slim star were married and expecting their first child together.

