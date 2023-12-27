Emma Roberts was cooking like a countess on Christmas morning, fueled by her latest “obsession” with all things The Real Housewives of New York City.

“Christmas à la Countess @countessluann 💋,” Roberts, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 25. “Inspired by my new obsession #RHONY Legacy on @peacock (not an ad) ❤️🎁🎄.”

The actress and her younger sister, Grace Nickels, filmed themselves whipping up their holiday breakfast.

“Merry Christmas, wenches. This Christmas morning we are making Luann [de Lesseps]’s Eggs à la Française,” Roberts began in the footage, documenting the cooking process. “Here we go, cracking the eggs for the famous Real Housewives’ Eggs à la Française. We’re trying to share a kitchen with our mother [Kelly Cunningham], which Merry Christmas to us, right?”

After Roberts whipped the eggs — which she proclaimed was an intense “arm workout” in itself — Roberts added a “splash of hot water” to make the final product fluffy. She then procured a saucepan to start cooking the eggs.

“Apparently, the trick to Eggs à la Française [is a] wooden spoon [and] constantly stirring,” Roberts noted. “Luann likes hers mashed potato texture [and] I like my eggs a little more cooked, but I don’t like to skimp on fluff.”

After stirring the egg mixture, Roberts noted that she was surprisingly “impressed” by her attempt.

Of course, Roberts’ cooking video wasn’t complete without an impromptu performance of de Lesseps’ “Money Can’t Buy You Class” — and an explanation for her mother about the significance of the routine.

De Lesseps, 58, was a staple on RHONY from seasons 1 to 13. She is currently starring on the Bravo spinoff Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, dubbed “RHONY Legacy,” as many former NYC Housewives jetted off on a vacation to Turks and Caicos.

During her Bravo tenure, de Lesseps infamously offered Sonja Morgan Eggs à la Française during a heated moment on a cast trip. In the newest episode of UGT earlier this month, de Lesseps whipped up the dish for her castmates.

“It seems like you’ve done this your whole life, no?” the ladies’ chef told de Lesseps after tasting her recipe. “[It’s] the best eggs I ate in my whole life. Yes, it’s true. I’m going to have to have you with me every morning to make my eggs.”

While de Lesseps was pleased that she could impress a French chef with her cooking skills, Morgan has an alternative viewpoint.

“Someone needs to tell Luann that Eggs à la Française is just scrambled eggs,” Morgan, 60, quipped in a confessional. “Because she loves to hear herself say, ‘I made à la Française.’ My mom makes the same ones and she’s never been to France.”