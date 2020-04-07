Kelly Clarkson Reveals Which John Legend Song She Never Wants to Hear Again

Telling the truth! During a recent episode of her daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson decided to skip a hot wing challenge, and instead spilled some hot tea. She revealed which song by one of her fellow Voice judges she never wants to hear again.

The reveal came during a “Last Dab Challenge” on the Tuesday, April 7, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with Rita Wilson and Hot Ones host Sean Evans. Per the rules of the challenge, Evans, 33, asked Clarkson, 37, and Wilson, 63, a series of “deeply personal” questions. Just like on his popular YouTube series, the ladies could answer the query or eat a wing with hot sauce on it.

As the YouTube personality put it, “It’s tell the truth or suffer the wrath of a pretty spicy wing.”

Before the segment even began, Clarkson declared that she intended to be “super truthful” during the challenge despite being “nervous” about the spicy foods in front of her.

True to her word, the American Idol winner didn’t flinch when Evans asked her to name one song from a fellow Voice judge that she never never wants to hear again. “Now this is not because it’s not a great song, it’s because we ruined it by playing it too much,” she began.

“I love you John Legend, I love ‘All of Me’ but I need a minute. I don’t want to hear it for a minute, just a minute, and then I’ll be fine,” the “Stronger” songstress continued.

Seemingly anticipating that her answer might not be so well-received, Clarkson added with a laugh: I don’t want that hot wing! I’m risking our friendship because I don’t want that.”

For her part, Wilson ate a hot wing instead of revealing the best lie she’s ever gotten away with. The Girls alum did, however, take the bait when asked about the one acting credit she would remove from her résumé. “I think it might be the movie that haunts me every Christmas — Jingle All the Way.”

As Clarkson and the audience gasped, Wilson went on to explain that she doesn’t dislike the film, but can’t understand her character. “Why does my character not understand that Turbo Man is her husband?” she asked. “How many superheroes sound like Arnold Schwarzenegger? Like, how dumb is my character?”

This episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show was filmed several weeks ago, before the coronavirus outbreak began. While Clarkson is currently spending time with her family on their Montana ranch, Wilson is now recovering in Los Angeles after contracting the illness in Australia with her husband, Tom Hanks.

