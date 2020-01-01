There was no shortage of memorable food moments in 2019! From the influence the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son, Archie, had on American eating habits to Kim Kardashian’s mysterious gripe with Jack in the Box, there were plenty of high-profile food-related events that occurred over the past 12 months.

According to a report from DoorDash — the nation’s leading on-demand food destination — certain goings-on precipitated an increased interest in related foods. There is perhaps no stronger example of this than the surge in popularity fish and chips experienced on May 6. Though the classic British dish traditionally fares well in the United States, it was in particularly high demand on that May day — which just so happens to be the day Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, welcomed their baby boy.

In fact, Americans were so enamored with the little royal’s arrival that orders for fish and chips spiked a whopping 457 percent on the day of the tiny tot’s birth. How’s that for a celebration?

What’s more? When Game of Thrones took its final bow in May, viewers were craving milkshakes. Though the ice-cream-based drinks have nothing to do with the HBO hit (unlike a certain Starbucks cup!) orders for the sweet treat spiked more than 1,000 percent on May 19 — the day the show’s highly anticipated series finale aired — according to DoorDash.

Other food-centric moments from the year, such as 39-year-old Kardashian’s beef with Jack in the Box, might not have mathematical data to go along with them, but were unforgettable nonetheless.

As a refresher, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mysteriously tweeted at the fast-food chain in May, writing, “Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!”

The E! personality never fully explained her cryptic message, but did clarify that it involved “something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.” Hours later, Kardashian tweeted Jack in the Box again and said the situation had been promptly addressed, though she never detailed exactly what went down.

Scroll down for more memorable food moments from 2019!