Dwayne Johnson Took Cheat Meals to a Whole New Level

Though the Rock began sharing photos of his epic cheat meals before 2019, this was the year he took the calorie-packed feasts to new heights. In June, the Hobbs & Shaw actor put away a pair of bacon cheeseburgers and two plates filled with cookies, brownies and pie as part of one gluttonous day, and in December he gave fans a sneak peek at his own Salt & Straw ice cream flavors when he polished off five pints of the frozen treat for a holiday-themed cheat meal.