Kim Kardashian Inexplicably Shaded Jack in the Box

The KKW Beauty founder profoundly confused the internet in May when she mysteriously called out Jack in the Box on Twitter and provided little context for her apparent dissatisfaction with the fast-food chain. “Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” the reality star tweeted at the time. Though the aspiring lawyer declined to elaborate on her “complaint” aside from adding that she witnessed something “concerning,” Kardashian later tweeted that the situation was under control. Still, thanks to the covert nature of the Selfish author’s tweet, several fast-food brands subsequently poked fun at the misstep on social media.