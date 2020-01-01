Kourtney Kardashian Advocated for Healthier Candies

Following a November episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that featured the Poosh founder and Kim arguing over what treats to serve at their daughters’ joint Candy Land-themed birthday party, the eldest Kardashian sister had a food moment of her own. After advocating for healthier sweets for the bash (and ultimately losing that fight) Kourtney faced some pretty harsh criticism online for her views and clarified that candy isn’t forbidden in her home. She later shared her list of “healthier” dessert choices in an informative Poosh post.