Starbucks Unofficially Jumped on the Friends Train

The NBC sitcom celebrated its 25th anniversary in September and the coffee giant honored the beloved comedy with an unofficial menu of Friends-themed drinks. However, since the drinks weren’t actually sanctioned by Starbucks, they varied from location to location. For example, a Starbucks in Bellville, Ontario, sold a drink called the Friends Frappuccino, while a locale in Modesto, California, created a beverage for each of the comedy’s six main characters.