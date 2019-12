Kelly Ripa

The talk show host marked her 48th birthday in October 2018 with the largest peanut butter and jelly sandwich cake in the world, courtesy of her Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost Ryan Seacrest. The confection was unveiled during an episode of the show and took the soap star by surprise. “Oh my gosh, you are the very best,” she told the American Idol host at the time. “This is the greatest thing ever!”