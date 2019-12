Taylor Swift

The Grammy winner turned 30 in December 2019 and celebrated with a star-studded bash that included a very on-brand cake. More specifically, the “Man” singer’s birthday dessert featured edible versions of her three felines — Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Swift. The Cats star even got clever with her Instagram post of the pastry, quipping in the caption: “Fur real guys this was my cake.”