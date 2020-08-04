Joaquin Phoenix

The Joker star is probably one of the most passionate and outspoken vegans in Hollywood. In fact, Phoenix is so devoted to a more sustainable lifestyle that he spent a portion of his February 2020 Oscars acceptance speech sharing his thoughts with others. “I think we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world. Many of us are guilty of an egocentric world view and we believe that we’re the center of the universe,” he said. “We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakeable. Then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.”