Meghan Markle

The Suits alum is a talented cook and baker, who apparently likes to include an unexpected ingredient in her banana bread: ginger. During a royal visit to a farm in Australia in October 2018, the California native brought the family who owned the farm homemade banana bread as a gift. Several reporters were on hand, and one who had the chance to taste Markle’s creation, which is also made with chocolate chips, tweeted that it was “rather nice.” The reporter also noted that the bread “went down well.”