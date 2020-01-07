Christina Anstead

The Christina on the Coast star gave fans a look inside her newly organized pantry in December 2019. “I treated myself to an early Christmas present- ORGANIZATION,” she wrote alongside several Instagram snapshots showing off portions of her neat pantry and closet. The HGTV personality deemed the previously untidy spaces “scary,” which is why she called on Done & Done Home for some help. The company made sure every item in the mother of three’s pantry had a place and straightened up her closet. “Thank you @doneanddonehome for dialing these areas for me,” she explained. “I have found so many things I forgot existed and I feel happy when I look in these areas now.”