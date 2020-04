Courteney Cox

The Friends alum showed Jimmy Kimmel the inside of her refrigerator and pantry during a Skype interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Cox joked that though her pantry was organized, it was full of “empty jars” because her daughter Coco had eaten all of the snacks. The fridge, which had “some sodas” wasn’t very full either. “We need to go to the grocery store,” the Cougar Town alum quipped.