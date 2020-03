Kaley Cuoco

While filming the Big Bang Theory in November 2018, the 8 Simple Rules alum revealed that actors do sometimes actually eat if they’re filming a scene that includes a meal. “If you ever wanted to know what happens during our ‘dinner’ scenes, here are two videos that show the before and after,” Cuoco explained on Instagram at the time as she happily chowed down. “I always forgo lunch if I know we are shooting an eating scene like this one lol.”