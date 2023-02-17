Create an Ultra-defined Pout With the Best Lip Liners

Lip liners are one of the mainstays of a girl’s makeup routine. Whether you’re going for that ’90s movie star look or just want to give your pucker a little more oomph, a lip liner can make all the difference between a plain mouth and a kissable pout.

But, with so many options out there — from pencils to crayons — how do you know what to get? Here’s a detailed buying guide with all the important factors you must consider before buying a lip liner.

Things To Consider Before Buying a Lip Liner

Color selection

From nude shades to bold hues, lip liners come in many shades to match every individual’s unique lips. Consider choosing a shade based on your natural lip color and undertone, or opt for a contrasting color to emphasize or define your lip shape with greater precision. Many brands also offer an extensive range of colors so you can experiment with different looks.

Texture

Liners come in various textures, including matte, creamy, satin, shimmering, and more. Matte liners tend to be stiffer and harder than other types, and are best used for outlining the shape of your lips before applying lipstick or gloss over them. But if you have dry skin or lips and don’t want an overly dry product touching your skin all day long, you should opt for creamy or satin liners instead.

Pigment intensity

A lip liner’s pigment intensity varies from brand to brand, and even from shade to shade within the same brand. Some liners are extremely pigmented, offering rich color payoff with just one stroke. Others may take a few swipes to build up their full intensity.

If you’re looking for something that doesn’t show up too dramatically when worn alone but does its job well as an accent color, choose a more opaque lip liner. Similarly, if you’re wearing darker colors and want them all to blend seamlessly, then choose a lip liner with low pigmentation so the colors won’t overpower each other when applied together.

Application

Before buying, make sure to check the lip liner’s application method. There are three main ways to apply lip liners: pencils, sticks, and crayons.

Pencils tend to be very precise but can be difficult to work with if they’re not sharpened regularly, sticks are more forgiving but tend to be less precise, and crayons are easy to use, especially for beginners. Whichever application method you choose, make sure the lip liner is easy to work with. If it’s too hard or soft, then it may be difficult to apply smoothly and give off an unnatural finish.

Longevity

A good lip liner should last for several hours without smudging or fading, which is why it’s important to choose one with excellent pigmentation and staying power. The liner should be smudge-and-transfer-proof; this way, you won’t have to worry about reapplying during the day or touching up every few hours.

Skin compatibility

Finally, don’t forget about skin compatibility! Many people suffer from sensitive skin conditions such as eczema or rosacea, which can be aggravated by certain ingredients such as fragrances or dyes in cosmetics. That’s why it’s always best to check whether your chosen product is suitable for your particular needs before purchasing. Ideally, the lip liner should be free from harmful chemicals like lead, parabens, chromium, and cadmium.