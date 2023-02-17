Create an Ultra-defined Pout With the Best Lip Liners

Unfortunately, buying a lip liner can be challenging. You want something long-lasting and pigmented but not so dark that it overtakes your lipstick. In this article, we’ve reviewed some of our favorite lip liners of 2023, including ones for all budgets, skin tones, and preferences. Let’s check them out!
Reviewing the Leading Lip Liners of 2023
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Liner – Best Overall
Available in an impressive array of wearable hues, this product can be used alone to add a pop of color to your lips or paired with lipstick or lipgloss for a dramatic statement. Unlike other lip liners, this one has rich pigmentation, giving you full coverage every time. Another major plus about this product is that it is both PETA-certified and cruelty-free, so you can feel good while applying it. Because of its beautiful shade range and creamy, long-lasting formula, this lip liner stands at the top of our list.
- Creamy texture for smooth application
- Cruelty-free and PETA-certified
- Available in various flattering hues
- Color may be lighter than expected
Wet n Wild Perfect Pout Lip Liner – Most Long-wearing
This product’s cushiony soft texture makes it easy to apply and gives your lips a velvety finish. Plus, its retractable design eliminates the need for sharpening, making it incredibly convenient to use. Available in five shades, this lip liner is sure to become your new go-to for creating a stunning pout.
- Crease-resistant and smudge-proof
- Convenient retractable design
- Boasts excellent longevity
- Available in five vibrant colors
- Rubs off easily
Palladio Lip Liner – Most Blendable
Enriched with antioxidant vitamins A, C, D, and E, along with botanical extracts like chamomile and Aloe vera, this liner also works to soothe, nourish, and moisturize lips while contouring them. Further, it is both cruelty-free and paraben-free, so you can have peace of mind when you’re applying it. Featuring a waterproof formula, this lip liner delivers all-day wear as well, so you can enjoy eating and drinking without worrying about smudging or feathering. Thanks to its slim twist-up design, you don’t have to worry about sharpening it either!
- Waterproof, transfer-resistant formula
- Smooth texture for seamless application
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Retractable, twist-up design
- May irritate sensitive skin
Revlon Colorstay Lip Liner – Best Shade Variety
The lip liner’s fine-tipped applicator makes it easy to create precise lines that are perfect for defining your lips. Don’t be concerned about it wearing out, either — this lip pencil has a built-in sharpener, so you can easily sharpen it to a perfect point. With its long-lasting wear and richly pigmented shades, it’s ideal for those who want to look polished and put together all day long!
- Feather and smear-resistant
- Available in many highly pigmented shades
- Comes with a built-in sharpener
- Wears up to eight hours
- Can smudge easily if not applied properly
Rimmel Lasting Finish Lip Liner – Most Pigmented
Featuring a unique gliding texture, this lip liner is easy to apply and is designed to last up to eight hours. Thanks to its long-lasting wear, you don’t have to worry about constant reapplication or smudging. And, as the cherry on top, this pick comes in a sleek, comfortable-to-hold pencil form, making for convenient storage and easy carrying!
- Superb color pigmentation
- Blends nicely with most lipsticks
- Long-lasting, easy-to-apply formula
- Available in multiple hues
- May require frequent sharpening
Finding the Best Lip Liner: A Complete Buying Guide
But, with so many options out there — from pencils to crayons — how do you know what to get? Here’s a detailed buying guide with all the important factors you must consider before buying a lip liner.
Things To Consider Before Buying a Lip Liner
Color selection
From nude shades to bold hues, lip liners come in many shades to match every individual’s unique lips. Consider choosing a shade based on your natural lip color and undertone, or opt for a contrasting color to emphasize or define your lip shape with greater precision. Many brands also offer an extensive range of colors so you can experiment with different looks.
Texture
Liners come in various textures, including matte, creamy, satin, shimmering, and more. Matte liners tend to be stiffer and harder than other types, and are best used for outlining the shape of your lips before applying lipstick or gloss over them. But if you have dry skin or lips and don’t want an overly dry product touching your skin all day long, you should opt for creamy or satin liners instead.
Pigment intensity
A lip liner’s pigment intensity varies from brand to brand, and even from shade to shade within the same brand. Some liners are extremely pigmented, offering rich color payoff with just one stroke. Others may take a few swipes to build up their full intensity.
If you’re looking for something that doesn’t show up too dramatically when worn alone but does its job well as an accent color, choose a more opaque lip liner. Similarly, if you’re wearing darker colors and want them all to blend seamlessly, then choose a lip liner with low pigmentation so the colors won’t overpower each other when applied together.
Application
Before buying, make sure to check the lip liner’s application method. There are three main ways to apply lip liners: pencils, sticks, and crayons.
Pencils tend to be very precise but can be difficult to work with if they’re not sharpened regularly, sticks are more forgiving but tend to be less precise, and crayons are easy to use, especially for beginners. Whichever application method you choose, make sure the lip liner is easy to work with. If it’s too hard or soft, then it may be difficult to apply smoothly and give off an unnatural finish.
Longevity
A good lip liner should last for several hours without smudging or fading, which is why it’s important to choose one with excellent pigmentation and staying power. The liner should be smudge-and-transfer-proof; this way, you won’t have to worry about reapplying during the day or touching up every few hours.
Skin compatibility
Finally, don’t forget about skin compatibility! Many people suffer from sensitive skin conditions such as eczema or rosacea, which can be aggravated by certain ingredients such as fragrances or dyes in cosmetics. That’s why it’s always best to check whether your chosen product is suitable for your particular needs before purchasing. Ideally, the lip liner should be free from harmful chemicals like lead, parabens, chromium, and cadmium.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!