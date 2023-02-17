Create an Ultra-defined Pout With the Best Lip Liners

Cancel OK
Lip liner is the unsung hero of the makeup world. It helps shape and define your lips, creating a glamorous and sophisticated look. With this indispensable classic, you can create an illusion of fuller lips or dabble on some for an eye-catching ombre lip. Plus, it helps your lipstick stay in place for longer, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying it every few hours. 

Unfortunately, buying a lip liner can be challenging. You want something long-lasting and pigmented but not so dark that it overtakes your lipstick. In this article, we’ve reviewed some of our favorite lip liners of 2023, including ones for all budgets, skin tones, and preferences. Let’s check them out!

Reviewing the Leading Lip Liners of 2023

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Liner – Best Overall

lip liner review
With NYX Professional Makeup Lip Liner, you can create the look of fuller lips and a beautiful contour. The felt tip applicator allows for maximum control and accuracy, while the creamy formula glides on without dragging or pulling at the skin. Most importantly, the long-lasting color stays put all day long without feathering or bleeding. 

Available in an impressive array of wearable hues, this product can be used alone to add a pop of color to your lips or paired with lipstick or lipgloss for a dramatic statement. Unlike other lip liners, this one has rich pigmentation, giving you full coverage every time. Another major plus about this product is that it is both PETA-certified and cruelty-free, so you can feel good while applying it. Because of its beautiful shade range and creamy, long-lasting formula, this lip liner stands at the top of our list.

Pros
  • Creamy texture for smooth application
  • Cruelty-free and PETA-certified
  • Available in various flattering hues
Cons
  • Color may be lighter than expected

Wet n Wild Perfect Pout Lip Liner – Most Long-wearing

lip liner review
The Wet n Wild Perfect Pout Lip Liner is designed to deliver long-lasting color. Combining special polymers and a proprietary ester complex into its formula, this lip liner will deliver a long-lasting, vibrant color that lasts for hours without smudging or fading. Unlike other liners that dry out lips, this one features a unique gel formula that provides superior performance and comfort — and it’s ideal for wearing alone or under lipstick for a truly striking look. 

This product’s cushiony soft texture makes it easy to apply and gives your lips a velvety finish. Plus, its retractable design eliminates the need for sharpening, making it incredibly convenient to use. Available in five shades, this lip liner is sure to become your new go-to for creating a stunning pout.

Pros
  • Crease-resistant and smudge-proof
  • Convenient retractable design
  • Boasts excellent longevity
  • Available in five vibrant colors
Cons
  • Rubs off easily

Palladio Lip Liner – Most Blendable

lip liner review
The Palladio Lip Liner is the perfect tool for achieving a flawlessly defined and shaped lip line. Available in nine different shades, this liner provides a rich, pigmented look with a creamy finish. Even better, it comes with an ultra-fine, easily maneuverable tip that makes it easy to create a precise lip line. The liner is also very blendable, so if you want to enhance your lips with just a hint of color or want to fill in your entire pout, this will do the trick.

Enriched with antioxidant vitamins A, C, D, and E, along with botanical extracts like chamomile and Aloe vera, this liner also works to soothe, nourish, and moisturize lips while contouring them. Further, it is both cruelty-free and paraben-free, so you can have peace of mind when you’re applying it. Featuring a waterproof formula, this lip liner delivers all-day wear as well, so you can enjoy eating and drinking without worrying about smudging or feathering. Thanks to its slim twist-up design, you don’t have to worry about sharpening it either!

Pros
  • Waterproof, transfer-resistant formula
  • Smooth texture for seamless application
  • Free from harmful chemicals
  • Retractable, twist-up design
Cons
  • May irritate sensitive skin

Revlon Colorstay Lip Liner – Best Shade Variety

lip liner review
Revlon’s Colorstay Lip Liner is designed to deliver super saturated, full-coverage pigment, which immediately dries down into weightless definition. The rich, smooth formula helps prevent bleeding and feathering, creating a lush, full look that lasts all day. Plus, this lip liner is available in 14 different colors, so you can pair it with lustrous lipstick or wear it alone for a natural look. 

The lip liner’s fine-tipped applicator makes it easy to create precise lines that are perfect for defining your lips. Don’t be concerned about it wearing out, either — this lip pencil has a built-in sharpener, so you can easily sharpen it to a perfect point. With its long-lasting wear and richly pigmented shades, it’s ideal for those who want to look polished and put together all day long!

Pros
  • Feather and smear-resistant
  • Available in many highly pigmented shades
  • Comes with a built-in sharpener
  • Wears up to eight hours
Cons
  • Can smudge easily if not applied properly

Rimmel Lasting Finish Lip Liner – Most Pigmented

lip liner review
The Rimmel Lasting Finish Lip Liner is an essential for any makeup enthusiast. Available in nude shades and bold hues, this lip liner is extremely pigmented and offers an opaque finish. The colors are very rich as well, providing excellent coverage that lasts all day. The liner features a creamy formula that glides on smoothly and evenly, so you won’t have any trouble creating bold lines or adding subtle accentuation. You can use it alone or under your favorite lipstick to create a beautiful, flawless finish.

Featuring a unique gliding texture, this lip liner is easy to apply and is designed to last up to eight hours. Thanks to its long-lasting wear, you don’t have to worry about constant reapplication or smudging. And, as the cherry on top, this pick comes in a sleek, comfortable-to-hold pencil form, making for convenient storage and easy carrying!

Pros
  • Superb color pigmentation
  • Blends nicely with most lipsticks
  • Long-lasting, easy-to-apply formula
  • Available in multiple hues
Cons
  • May require frequent sharpening

Finding the Best Lip Liner: A Complete Buying Guide

Lip liners are one of the mainstays of a girl’s makeup routine. Whether you’re going for that ’90s movie star look or just want to give your pucker a little more oomph, a lip liner can make all the difference between a plain mouth and a kissable pout.

But, with so many options out there — from pencils to crayons — how do you know what to get? Here’s a detailed buying guide with all the important factors you must consider before buying a lip liner. 

Things To Consider Before Buying a Lip Liner

Color selection

From nude shades to bold hues, lip liners come in many shades to match every individual’s unique lips. Consider choosing a shade based on your natural lip color and undertone, or opt for a contrasting color to emphasize or define your lip shape with greater precision. Many brands also offer an extensive range of colors so you can experiment with different looks.

Texture

Liners come in various textures, including matte, creamy, satin, shimmering, and more. Matte liners tend to be stiffer and harder than other types, and are best used for outlining the shape of your lips before applying lipstick or gloss over them. But if you have dry skin or lips and don’t want an overly dry product touching your skin all day long, you should opt for creamy or satin liners instead.

Pigment intensity

A lip liner’s pigment intensity varies from brand to brand, and even from shade to shade within the same brand. Some liners are extremely pigmented, offering rich color payoff with just one stroke. Others may take a few swipes to build up their full intensity. 

If you’re looking for something that doesn’t show up too dramatically when worn alone but does its job well as an accent color, choose a more opaque lip liner. Similarly, if you’re wearing darker colors and want them all to blend seamlessly, then choose a lip liner with low pigmentation so the colors won’t overpower each other when applied together.

Application

Before buying, make sure to check the lip liner’s application method. There are three main ways to apply lip liners: pencils, sticks, and crayons. 

Pencils tend to be very precise but can be difficult to work with if they’re not sharpened regularly, sticks are more forgiving but tend to be less precise, and crayons are easy to use, especially for beginners. Whichever application method you choose, make sure the lip liner is easy to work with. If it’s too hard or soft, then it may be difficult to apply smoothly and give off an unnatural finish.

Longevity

A good lip liner should last for several hours without smudging or fading, which is why it’s important to choose one with excellent pigmentation and staying power. The liner should be smudge-and-transfer-proof; this way, you won’t have to worry about reapplying during the day or touching up every few hours.

Skin compatibility

Finally, don’t forget about skin compatibility! Many people suffer from sensitive skin conditions such as eczema or rosacea, which can be aggravated by certain ingredients such as fragrances or dyes in cosmetics. That’s why it’s always best to check whether your chosen product is suitable for your particular needs before purchasing. Ideally, the lip liner should be free from harmful chemicals like lead, parabens, chromium, and cadmium.

People Also Asked

Q: Should I use a lip liner before or after lipstick?

A: It depends on your preference and desired look. For example, if you’re going for an ombré effect, you may want to apply your lip liner before lipstick. But, most people find that it works better if they apply their lip liner after they put on their lipstick or gloss. This way, any mistakes can be covered up with the liner and corrected as needed.

Q: Are there any natural lip liners available?

A: Yes, there are natural lip liners. These typically use plant-based ingredients such as cocoa butter, shea butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil to nourish and protect the lips while providing color and definition. Natural lip liners are often free of synthetic dyes and fragrances, making them a great option for those with sensitive skin or who prefer natural cosmetics.

Q: Is it better to buy a lip liner that matches my lipstick or one that is slightly darker?

A: It depends on the look you’re going for! Generally speaking, it’s better to buy a lip liner that matches your lipstick if you want to achieve a more natural look, as it helps blend your lipstick seamlessly with your lip line. 

If you want more definition or a more dramatic look, buying a slightly darker shade of lip liner than your lipstick will help create the illusion of fuller lips and a more defined lip shape.

Q: What is the difference between lipstick and lip liner?

A: The main difference is that lipstick is typically applied over larger areas of the lips, whereas lip liner is used along the edges to achieve precise definition and enhance the color payoff from your lipstick shade. 

Furthermore, lipstick usually contains more emollients and oils to add moisture, which helps them glide onto lips easily. Lip liners, however, often have waxy ingredients to help them stay put all day long without smudging or fading away while wearing them. 

Q: Is it necessary to use a lip liner when wearing lipstick?

A: No! Lip pencils can help intensify the pigment payoff from your lipstick and create a clean “edge” around your lips. But, if these effects aren’t important to you, then you don’t need to use one every time you wear lipstick.

Q: Are there any tips or tricks for applying my lip liner correctly?

A: Yes! When applying a lip liner, start from the center of your upper lip line and work outwards towards each corner. This will ensure that both sides of your mouth look even and symmetrical when finished. Additionally, make sure to blend out any harsh lines before applying lipstick on top — you can do this by softly smudging the lip line with your finger or with a brush. This will give your look a smoother overall finish.

