Have you ever thrown on an outfit that you’ve imagined in your head and thought it would look spectacular, only to discover that there’s something missing? It’s definitely a disappointing feeling, which is made worse when we can’t figure out what we need to add to the look to make it perfect.

Chances are the thing that your outfit is missing is this ultra-chic blazer from 1.STATE that we’re seriously obsessed with. It’s the absolute perfect final touch that can elevate any ensemble and make it look spectacular!

Get the 1.STATE One-Button Stretch Crepe Blazer for $129, available at Nordstrom!

There’s something about a smart blazer that makes it the best reliable finishing touch for nearly any outfit we create. And this one from 1.STATE is seriously next level! Everyone needs at least one adorable tailored blazer in their closet, and this one is an excellent choice.

This is definitely a form-fitting blazer that pays special attention to a woman’s shape. It has a one-button closure that hits right at the waist, making it an incredibly flattering garment. It’s also sewn in a fashion that creates an hourglass shape that we adore. Shoppers do warn that this blazer runs small, so if you’re in between sizes you might want to order up. But even if you’re not, giving a larger size a try might be the best way to go. There’s something about a well-fitted blazer that makes Us feel incredibly put together and professional.

Get the 1.STATE One-Button Stretch Crepe Blazer for $129, available at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom shoppers cannot stop raving about that flattering fit. They’re calling it “the perfect black blazer” and say that it’s “exactly what [they were] hoping for.” One reviewer adds that shortly after purchasing it, it already became “a go-to” in their closet and that they’re “loving it.” A “go-to” is possibly the best way to describe this blazer, because we know what it can do for Us when we include it in one of our looks.

You can instantly make a dress look office appropriate by just throwing on this blazer. Even adding it over a simple, plain T-shirt and jeans ensemble can completely change the fashion vibes that you’re giving off. You can choose to wear the sleeves on this 1.STATE blazer long and rolled down, or rolled up to reveal the adorable pinstripe-style lining that’s hidden underneath. Whichever way you choose to wear it, we know that it’ll quickly become one of your all-time favorite pieces in your wardrobe!

Get the 1.STATE One-Button Stretch Crepe Blazer for $129, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re shopping for? Check out more styles from 1.STATE and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!