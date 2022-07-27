The 10 Best CBD Oils in 2022 That Really Work

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

CBD oil exploded onto the market after the 2018 Farm Bill made it legal to grow hemp in the United States. The more researchers learn about CBD, the clearer its benefits become. But with so many CBD oils available, choosing the one that’s best for you is not always easy. To help you make wise purchases, we looked into all the top CBD companies and compiled a list of the best CBD oils for 2022.

On this list, you’ll find some full-spectrum oils that contain CBD in combination with other cannabinoids. You’ll also find some broad-spectrum and pure CBD products. Whether you’re seeking to manage chronic pain, get better sleep, or ease stress during the day, these top CBD products will meet your needs.

The Best CBD Oils for Sleep, Pain, Anxiety and More

Every CBD oil featured here is created responsibly, legally, and in compliance with regulations. As you review this list, keep in mind that each person experiences the benefits of CBD a bit differently. For example, you may find one CBD oil really beneficial for sleep, while another person finds that same oil helps ease stress during the day. However, as we analyzed reviews, we did see certain patterns emerge with these products. We used those patterns to help us create our list.

Cornbread Hemp is on a mission to educate the world about the healing powers of hemp products — right from their Kentucky-based facilities. The company was founded by a team of cannabis enthusiasts whose only goal is to improve your quality of life. All of their products are made with only the highest quality organic, vegan and whole flower ingredients.

Cornbread Hemp’s Whole Flower CBD Oil comes in 375 mg, 750 mg and 1500 mg bottles. Those new to CBD can start with a less concentrated formula and work their way up to the more potent formulas, if desired. This is a full spectrum CBD oil, which means it contains other beneficial cannabinoids in addition to CBD, with up to 2mg THC per serving.

Pros:

Flower Only™

Made in the USA

Third-party lab tested

Subscribe and save 25%

30–day money back guarantee

Cons:

Not as good for daytime use

How do you use it?

The amount of CBD you’ll take will depend on your age, weight, metabolism and what condition you’re trying to address, but each package will give you further instructions. Use the included dropper to dispense the desired amount of oil into your mouth, or you can add the oil to your food.

What do reviewers think?

Customers love how this CBD oil helps them feel better by reducing pain, relieving stress and helping them sleep better at night (just to name a few benefits). Many comment that after finding Cornbread Hemp they’ve never felt better.

Shop Cornbread CBD Oil Now

Hempsi was founded in 2018 by cannabis enthusiasts with experience in the Oregon recreational cannabis market since 2014. Based just north of Portland, Oregon, they source all of their plants from organic farming operations around Oregon.

Hempsi products are different and superior because they hand harvest just the flower and flash freeze it at -200 degrees fahrenheit within 2 hours of harvest. This process is necessary to keep all the beneficial compounds in the plant intact while providing a stronger and more full spectrum product. With over 10x of the beneficial compounds of most other oils on the market, Hempsi is doing something right.

This full spectrum live oil comes in 750 mg, 1500 mg, 2000 mg and 6000 mg bottles. The formula allows for a range of benefits including pain relief, stress relief and improved overall wellness.

Pros:

Flash Frozen Live Resin

Up to 10.4mg THC per serving

Vegan and non-GMO formula

Subscribe and save 30%

Cons:

Strong tasting cannabis extract full of terpenes may not be ideal for everyone’s taste palate

How do you use it?

If this is your first time using CBD, Hempsi recommends trying with a half dropper full (or 25 mg), wait two hours and increase as needed.

What do reviewers think?

Customers love how fresh this product is. Others find that it gives them deep, restful sleep and love the combo of Fresh Frozen Live Resin as the main ingredient across all of their product lines. Other customers have also mentioned how it helps relieve their achy joints.

Shop Hempsi Now

Extract Labs was founded by Craig Henderson, a veteran with a passion for medical cannabis. He began extracting hemp oil in his garage, and soon after created Extract Labs. The Colorado-based company has partnered with CSU to fund CBD-related research, and they take pride in their clear, transparent marketing.

Extract Labs Daily Support CBD Tincture was formulated to relieve stress and elevate the mood, which is why it’s our top choice for managing anxiety. This is a full-spectrum product with a potent dose of other cannabinoids, including traces of THC to compound the effects of CBD. This tiny amount of THC is not enough to make you feel high. Extract Labs Daily Support CBD TIncture comes in 1000 mg and 2000 mg formulas.

Pros:

Certified Vegan

Third-party lab tested

Comes in a break-proof plastic bottle

Made with organic ingredients

Cons:

Strong hemp flavor

How do you use it?

Extract Labs recommends taking 1 mL of this oil up to twice daily. The 1000 mg formula contains 33 mg CBD per serving, and the 2000 mg formula contains 66 mg CBD per serving.

What do reviewers think?

Customers love how this oil helps them relax their minds while also relieving some physical pain. Many customers take it during the day and also before bedtime. Reviewers often find the effects become stronger the longer they take the CBD oil. Extract Labs Daily Support CBD Oil comes in a plastic bottle that won’t break if you knock it off the counter.

Shop Extract Labs Now

Koi Naturals is a California-based company that has been creating CBD products since 2015. As one of the more established companies in the industry, they’ve become active members of the Hemp Industry Association and U.S. Hemp Roundtable. Koi only uses hemp grown in the USA, and every batch of their CBD oil is fully traceable.

Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil was our choice for Best Tasting thanks to its delicious orange and strawberry flavor options. These natural flavors hide the flavor of the hemp well, making this oil a great choice for those who find typical CBD oils too herbaceous. Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Comes in 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 2000 mg strengths.

Pros:

Lab tested for potency and purity

Broad-spectrum oil with <0.001% THC

Convenient dropper bottle

Multiple flavors and strengths available

Cons:

Contains some non-organic ingredients

How do you use it?

Koi Naturals recommends shaking the bottle before using this CBD oil. Take 1 mL orally up to three times per day. Wait at least three hours for the product to take full effect before taking any additional CBD.

What do reviewers think?

In addition to loving the flavor of this oil, reviewers comment on the wide range of benefits. Some use it to ease insomnia and promote sleep. Others use it for daytime pain and anxiety relief. Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil contains a lot of natural hemp terpenes and flavonoids that make it a good choice for overall health.

Shop Koi Naturals Now

CBDistillery aims to offer an alternative path to healthy living by bringing CBD to the world. The company is built on teamwork and community. They offer discounts to veterans, active military members, and first responders.

CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil was our top choice for daytime use because of its moderate potency and easy-to-adjust dosing. This oil comes in a 1000 mg bottle. While each dropper contains 33 mg CBD, it’s easy to dispense just a few drops for daytime relief without drowsiness. CBDistillery Relief + Relax is a full-spectrum product containing other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonols from hemp. These help enhance its stress and pain-relieving qualities.

Pros:

Made With U.S. Hemp Authority-certified, non-GMO hemp

Purified using CO2 extraction

Lab-tested

High in terpenes

Cons:

Strong hemp taste

Only comes in one strength

How do you use it?

CBDistillery recommends placing the desired amount of oil under your tongue, then waiting 10 – 20 seconds before swallowing. This helps your body absorb the CBD so you feel its effects sooner.

What do reviewers think?

Reviewers find this product to offer good, all-around relief from pain, discomfort, stress, and anxiety. Many find it helps keep them calm and focused at work. Those who take it before bed have an easier time staying asleep through the night. CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD oil is a good choice for both beginner and experienced CBD users.

Shop CBDistillery Now

CBDfx makes a wide variety of CBD products for humans and pets. They work with medical professionals, and they only use 100% organic hemp grown in Kentucky. All CBDFx products are backed by a 60-day guarantee.

CBDfx Calming Tincture is a CBD oil formulated with CBN, another helpful cannabinoid. CBN works synergistically with CBD and is good for relieving soreness and stress. We named this product Best for Recovery because of its ability to soothe both the body and mind. It would be a great oil to use after a hard workout, a challenging work week, or a bout of illness.

Pros:

Organic and vegan

Comes in multiple strengths

Certified Cruelty-Free

Lab-verified potency

Cons:

May cause too much drowsiness for daytime use

How do you use it?

CBDfx recommends placing this product under your tongue and swishing it around for about 1 minute before swallowing. You can use as much or as little as you need for the desired effects. Start with a small dose, and work your way up as needed.

What do reviewers think?

Reviewers are impressed with the effectiveness of this product. Most find it beneficial to take in the evening. It helps them unwind and enjoy more restorative sleep. The 500 mg formula is good for new CBD users, while more experienced users enjoy the 4000 mg and 6000 mg formulas. CBDfx Calming Tincture has a natural hemp flavor.

Shop CBDfx Now

Sunday Scaries creates natural products to help customers cope with the stress of everyday life. They stand behind their products with a real, human customer service team dedicated to answering all of your questions.

With a name like Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil, it’s no wonder this Sunday Scaries product earned our Best for Sleep award. This oil contains not just CBD, but also lemon balm, valerian root, and chamomile. These natural herbs help combat insomnia so you can fall asleep and stay asleep. Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil contains 1000 mg CBD per bottle and is backed by a 100% money back guarantee.

Pros:

Contains beneficial herbs for better sleep

Appealing vanilla cream flavor

Lab-tested

Same-day shipping with online orders

Cons:

Only comes in one strength

Not ideal for daytime use

How do you use it?

Sunday Scaries recommends using ½ dropper of this oil before bedtime. If you desire a stronger relaxing effect, you can take up to 1 dropper. Hold the oil under your tongue for 30 seconds before swallowing. Some customers like to enjoy their Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil in a mug of tea instead.

What do reviewers think?

Customers love how quickly this product allows them to relax and drift off to sleep. It makes them feel warm and fuzzy without any next-morning grogginess. Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil does not taste too strongly of hemp.

Shop Sunday Scaries Now

Just CBD was founded in 2017. The company has earned buyers’ trust with their transparent marketing, thorough lab testing, and friendly customer service. All of their products are made from 100% natural, USA-grown hemp.

Just CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil was our top choice for Strongest CBD oil. Not only does it come in a potent, 5000 mg formula, but the new formula is higher than ever in other cannabinoids including CBN and CBG. This oil packs a punch and is great for relaxation, pain relief, anxiety relief, and more.

Pros:

Made with kosher-grade vegetable glycerin

High in terpenes and CBN

No strange aftertaste

Lab-tested

Backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Has an earthy scent

How do you use it?

Just CBD recommends placing a few drops of this oil beneath your tongue. You can adjust the dose according to your needs. Alternatively, add the oil to your favorite foods or drinks. Its light flavor should not affect the taste.

What do reviewers think?

Reviewers love how quickly this oil goes to work, relieving their anxiety and pain. It creates a sense of calmness without making users feel high. Just CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is good for both daytime and evening use.

Shop Just CBD Now

Joy Organics was founded in 2018. The founder, Joy, had a life-changing experience with CBD and became motivated to share it with others. Joy Organics’ CBD products are Cruelty-Free, made with USA-Grown Hemp, and backed by a friendly customer support team.

Joy Organics Organic CBD Oil is a broad-spectrum oil with a simple formula. It comes in 450mg, 900 mg, and 1350 mg strengths. As this oil contains 0.0% THC, you can take it to manage arthritis pain during the day without worrying that you’ll feel too drowsy. The lemon flavor also makes it great for dosing on-the-go; you won’t get bad breath.

Pros:

USDA-Certified Organic

Lab-tested

Delicious lemon flavor

Delivered with carbon-neutral shipping

Comes in multiple strengths

Cons:

Not as concentrated as some other products

How do you use it?

You can take this oil any time in the day or night to help ease pain, melt away stress, and restore a sense of calmness. Joy Organics recommends using 1 mL of the oil per dose.

What do reviewers think?

Many customers find this oil helps them feel more peaceful and at-ease. It’s commonly used to ease joint pain and muscle tension. Some reviewers find that they feel less achy the next day when they take this oil before bedtime. Joy Organics Organic CBD Oil is a great choice for overall wellness.

Shop Joy Organics Now

Charlotte’s Web has long been a leader in the CBD and hemp industry. The company is named after Charlotte Figi, a child who was diagnosed with epilepsy whose symptoms were greatly helped by CBD. All Charlotte’s Web products are tested for glyphosate and formulated with vegan, gluten-free ingredients.

Charlotte’s Web Max Strength CBD Oil was our top choice for pain relief due to its high potency. A 1 mL contains 60 mg of cannabinoids. This full-spectrum oil is high in phytocannabinoids and terpenes that enhance the pain-relieving effects of CBD. The Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom, and Mint Chocolate flavors make the oil enjoyable to take throughout the day.

Pros:

USDA-Certified Organic

Comes in a variety of flavors

Limited ingredients list

U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

Cons:

May be too strong for those new to CBD

How do you use it?

Charlotte’s Web recommends taking one dropper of this CBD oil per dose. Consistency is key; you will experience more benefits if you take the oil every day. Charlotte’s Web Max Strength CBD Oil can also be mixed with food or drinks, if desired.

What do reviewers think?

Reviewers rave about the potency and effectiveness of this product. Some find that it helps them sleep better. Others use it in the daytime to manage pain related to arthritis, neuromuscular disorders, or fibromyalgia. Charlotte’s Web Max Strength CBD Oil tastes great and comes with an easy-to-use dropper.

Shop Charlotte’s Web Now

How We Chose Our Winners

Choosing only 10 of the best CBD oils was not easy. To help narrow down the field, we focused on the following five criteria as we weighed our options.

Quality Ingredients

The quality of the hemp makes a big difference in the potency and quality of the CBD oil extracted from that hemp. On this list, we only included products made with hemp that was either Certified Organic or grown without any herbicides and pesticides. Most of the products on this list are made with USA-grown hemp. The CBD oils made in Europe are made with top-quality hemp grown in clean, fertile soil.

Company History and Values

We featured products made by companies who are loyal to their customers, transparent in their marketing, and dedicated to community wellness. You may notice many of these products are from Colorado and California. These states legalized hemp prior to the 2018 Farm Bill, which means these companies have had longer to perfect their growing and extraction processes.

Certifications

Certifications give the customer assurance that the CBD oil they’re purchasing has met certain standards. Many of the oils on this list are Certified Organic. Some are also Certified Kosher, Certified Cruelty-Free, and Certified Vegan.

Reviews

Reviews told us a lot about the best CBD oils. We looked for products with plenty of reviews, since popularity usually denotes a quality product. From there, we looked at what customers had to say. Was the CBD oil effective? Did reviewers get the desired effects from the recommended dose? What did reviewers say about the flavor, packaging, and aroma of the oil?

Testing

It’s very important that CBD oils are third-party tested. This testing reassures the customer of two things: that the oil contains the amount of cannabinoids on the label, and that the oil is free from potential contaminants, such as heavy metals. All of the products on this list are third-party tested with results available to potential customers.

Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD oil has become popular for many reasons. First, it is a natural product, and it is safe for most adults to use. Second, CBD oil is federally legal in the United States, unlike some other products derived from the cannabis plant. Third, CBD oil is versatile. You can purchase one bottle and use it to manage a wide range of ailments. Some people use it as a preventative, and others use it to manage acute symptoms.

Ailments CBD Helps Manage

While some people take CBD for general wellness, most take it to manage one or more of the following ailments.

Anxiety: Studies have found CBD helpful for the management of generalized anxiety disorder. It may also benefit those with PTSD, social anxiety, and other anxiety disorders. Some people take it to reduce anxiety before an anxiety-inducing event, such as public speaking. Others use it to relieve nighttime anxiety so they can sleep.

Neurologic disorders: Patients with neurologic disorders like epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease often find that CBD helps manage their tremors and other symptoms.

Arthritis pain: CBD is quite effective at relieving inflammation. As such, it can help reduce inflammation and pain in arthritic joints. People who take CBD for their arthritis are often able to be more active without pain.

Insomnia: CBD helps relax the mind so you can drift off to sleep. It can also help keep you from waking repeatedly in the night.

Cancer symptoms and medication side effects: CBD is not a treatment for cancer. However, it can be used as a supplemental treatment to help ease pain and other symptoms associated with cancer. It may also help relieve nausea and other side effects of cancer medications.

Fibromyalgia: Researchers are still learning how CBD may help fibromyalgia patients, but it appears to help manage the fatigue, muscle aches, and depression often associated with this ailment.

Types of CBD Oils

Knowing a little about the different types of CBD oils can help you choose the product that’s most beneficial to you. There are three categories of CBD oils available in 2022.

CBD Isolate: CBD oils made with CBD isolate contain only CBD. They are free from all other cannabinoids and terpenes.

Broad-Spectrum CBD: These oils do not contain THC, but they do contain other cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, such as CBN, CBG, and CBDa.

Full-Spectrum CBD: These oils contain all of the cannabinoids extracted from the hemp. In many cases, they contain traces of THC beneath the legal limit of 0.3%.

Full-spectrum CBD oils are generally the most potent and the most effective. The other cannabinoids in these oils enhance the effects of CBD. However, if you do not want to risk consuming traces of THC, you may instead prefer an oil made with broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate.

How To Choose the Right CBD Oil for You

We definitely recommend that you take your time and consider multiple options before settling on a particular CBD oil. At a minimum, look for a product that is third-party tested, made with organic hemp, and clearly marked with its potency.

If you’re new to CBD, start with a less-potent CBD oil, such as a 500 mg or 750 mg oil. If you have used CBD before and know you benefit from a higher dose, then a 2000 mg or 3000 mg bottle may be appropriate.

As you browse your options, read plenty of reviews. In particular, look for reviews from customers who struggle with the same ailment as you. If you struggle with anxiety, read reviews from other customers with anxiety. If you are taking CBD for arthritis pain, choose one with lots of reviews from other arthritis sufferers.

You can also use lists, like the one presented above, to help you choose the best CBD oils for your needs.

How To Take CBD Oil

Every CBD oil comes with slightly different dosing instructions, which you should follow for best results. Overall, the most effective way to take CBD oil is to draw it up into the dropper, then deposit the drops beneath your tongue. Put your tongue down, count to 30, then swallow. This approach allows some of the CBD to be absorbed through the capillaries under your tongue, so it goes to work quickly.

Dosing Tips

Everyone reacts to CBD differently, and it can take a little time to find the best dose. If you’re new to CBD, try taking just 5 – 10 mg the first time around. If this does not give you the desired effects, you can take more the next time. After a few trail-and-error sessions, you should settle in on your ideal dose.

Patients taking CBD for pain relief often need to take a larger dose than those taking it to manage insomnia, stress, or anxiety.

What to Expect

If you take the CBD oil by holding it under your tongue, you may start to feel mild effects almost immediately. However, the full effects may take up to 2 hours to develop. Expect to feel mentally calm and at-ease. Your body and muscles should feel looser and more relaxed. Most people find that if they take CBD daily, the results become more prominent over time.

Other Products To Consider Per Condition

CBD oil is effective and versatile, but there are also other products you can take to manage the ailments commonly treated with CBD.

Anxiety

Those with a diagnosed anxiety disorder should see their doctor and a therapist for professional treatment. CBD can be a good addition to this care, and your doctor may even recommend it in lieu of prescription medications for mild cases of anxiety. If taking CBD oil gets too messy, you could try managing your anxiety with CBD gummies. They’re easy to carry with you and take discreetly throughout the day.

Insomnia

If you struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep at night, there are a few other natural and herbal remedies to consider pairing with your CBD oil. Melatonin is one of them. Your body produces its own melatonin, but if you’re struggling with sleep, you may not be making enough. Some nighttime CBD products even contain a little melatonin for enhanced effectiveness.

Chamomile is another good herb to take at bedtime. Buy some chamomile tea, and brew yourself a cup to sip after taking your CBD oil.

Arthritis Pain

While CBD oil is a good choice for arthritis pain relief, another option to explore is CBD lotions and balms. You can rub these concentrated CBD products directly onto the painful area. The CBD is absorbed through your skin and goes straight to work where you need it most.

Daily Stress

Taking CBD oil each morning can help keep the daily stress from getting to you. If you forget to take your CBD oil before you head out the door in the morning, try keeping a package of CBD gummies in your car. They’re convenient for on-the-go dosing.

Many people also find St. John’s wort effective at managing stress and depression. However, it can interfere with the effectiveness of some prescription medications, so check with your doctor before taking it.

FAQs:

Is Hemp Oil the Same As CBD Oil?

In a technical sense, yes, hemp oil and CBD oil are the same thing. Both terms refer to the oil that is extracted from the flowers, or buds, of the hemp plant. The flowers are where the CBD and other cannabinoids are found.

There is some nuance to consider here, however. The term “hemp oil” technically refers only to the oil that is directly extracted from the hemp. That same oil could also be called CBD oil. However, many commercial CBD oils also contain other oils, such as coconut oil. So, if you buy a bottle of CBD oil, it may actually contain hemp oil in combination with other oils.

There is another product on the market called “hemp seed oil”. Although its name is similar to that of hemp oil, the two products are very different. Hemp seed oil is extracted from the seeds of the hemp, not from the flowers. As such, it does not contain CBD, although it is a good source of healthy fatty acids.

Will CBD Oil Make Me High?

No. CBD oil is non-psychoactive and will not make you feel high.

The high you are referring to is caused by a substance called THC. This cannabinoid is found in some varieties of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants that contain more than 0.3% THC are referred to as marijuana plants. As of 2022, federal law still prohibits the sale of cannabis products containing more than 0.3% THC.

Some CBD products do contain traces of THC. As long as the concentration of THC is less than 0.3%, these products can be sold legally in the United States. However, this is not enough THC to make you feel high.

Is CBD Oil Legal?

Yes. CBD oil is legal in the United States under federal law, so long as the oil is extracted from hemp, not marijuana.

The 2018 Farm Bill made it legal to grow hemp, which is defined as cannabis containing less than 0.3% THC, in the U.S. Prior to this bill, federal law did not distinguish between marijuana and hemp, and it was technically illegal to sell CBD products.

Although hemp and CBD oil are legal, there are still a lot of restrictions on the product. For example, hemp growers are required to have their hemp tested to ensure it complies with permitted THC levels.

What Are CBD Oil Capsules?

CBD oil capsules are capsules that have been filled with CBD oil. Many companies that sell liquid CBD oil in dropper bottles also sell the same or similar oils in capsule form. You can find full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and pure CBD oil capsules.

CBD oil capsules are a good choice for anyone who cannot stomach the taste of CBD oil. They are also more portable than CBD oil. You can tuck them into a purse or bag and take them discreetly with a cup of water, just like you would take any other pill or capsule.

The downside to CBD oil capsules is the fact that they take longer to “kick in” than ordinary CBD oil. You cannot place them beneath your tongue for instant absorption; you have to swallow them and wait for the CBD to be absorbed through your digestive tract. This can happen even more slowly than with regular CBD oil since the capsule around the CBD oil has to digest before the oil can be absorbed.

CBD oil capsules can be a good choice for overall wellness, stress relief, or insomnia, but you do have to plan ahead when taking them since they take a while to start working.

How Do I Take CBD Oil?

If you’re taking CBD oil for the first time, start with just a couple of drops. Open your mouth, roll back your tongue, and deposit the CBD oil beneath your tongue. Be careful not to touch the dropper to your mouth in order to avoid contamination. Put your tongue down, and close your mouth. You can swish the oil around a little if you like, but do not swallow it for at least 30 seconds — 60s seconds is even better if you can stand it. When the time is up, swallow the CBD oil. Take a sip of water or tea to better rinse it down.

Most CBD companies recommend taking CBD oil twice per day for maximum effectiveness. However, if you’re primarily using it to combat insomnia, you only need to take it once a day before bed.

Will CBD Oil Show Up on a Drug Test?

If you take a product containing broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate, it should not cause you to test positive on a drug test. Tests for marijuana use look for THC in the urine or blood, not CBD.

In most cases, you will not test positive for THC after taking a full-spectrum CBD oil, either. Even though many full-spectrum oils contain traces of THC, this should not be enough to yield a positive test. However, people have tested positive for THC after using full-spectrum CBD oils in very rare cases. If you are concerned about this, you can ease your worries by taking a pure CBD or broad-spectrum CBD oil instead of a full-spectrum formula.

What Are the Best CBD Oils for You?

In creating this list of the 10 Best CBD Oils for 2022, we aimed to include oils for a wide range of needs. You can reference this list when deciding on the best CBD oil for your body. If you struggle with anxiety, the oil we chose as Best for Anxiety would be a great one to start with. If you’re new to CBD, try the oil we named Best for Beginners.

Since CBD is so versatile, experimenting with different products to see how your body reacts can be a lot of fun. Just make sure the CBD oils you try are lab-tested, made with quality hemp, and labeled clearly. And if CBD oils alone are not perfectly serving your needs, consider branching out to CBD gummies or lotions. The world of CBD products is wide, wonderful, and ever-expanding.

