The 10 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Sale Right Now — Up to 55% Off

It’s never too late to refresh your summer swimwear! In fact, this may actually be the prime time to pick up some new styles — as the season is half-way through, tons of options are on sale right now.

Summer stock is being flushed out to make room for fall fashion, and you can score a serious steal if you’re in the market for a new swimsuit. With that in mind, we picked out a selection of one-pieces we think you’ll love — especially at these epic sale prices. Check them out below!

This Leopard Swimsuit

We love that this suit mixes different variations of leopard print to create a more interesting look!

Get the Sea Level Deep V-Neck Multifit One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $140) on sale for $77 at Nordstrom!

This Wrap Swimsuit

Cinch in your waist beautifully with the tie attached to this flattering swimsuit!

Get the Artesands Cantata Forte Hayes Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $155) on sale for $109 at Nordstrom!

This Scoop-Neck Swimsuit

The fun print on this swimsuit pairs perfectly with the simple design!

Get the River Island Paisley Scoop Neck One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $68) on sale for $48 at Nordstrom!

This Plunge Swimsuit

If you like the plunge look but prefer a less revealing silhouette, this swimsuit has the ideal look for you!

Get the BLEU by Rod Beattie Ring Me Up Plunge Mio One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $125) on sale for $50 at Nordstrom!

This Simple Textured Swimsuit

The clean lines on this swimsuit cut are offset by the texturized material for a classy vibe!

Get the La Blanca Linea Cross Back Mio One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $120) on sale for $96 at Nordstrom!

This Cutout Swimsuit

Get the look of wearing a two-piece without actually having to by donning this monokini!

Get the Meyeeka Women’s Scoop Neck Cut Out Swimsuit (originally $50) on sale for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Push-Up Swimsuit

Enhance the bust beautifully by rocking this push-up swimsuit — we also adore the flattering ruching around the tummy area!

Get the Upopby Women’s Vintage Padded Push up One Piece (originally $61) on sale for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ruched Mesh Swimsuit

Shoppers swear this is one of the absolute best swimsuits they have ever owned!

Get the Tempt Me Women’s One Piece Swimsuit (originally $33) on sale for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ruffle Swimsuit

A flouncy ruffle like the one on this swimsuit automatically adds a funky vibe!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Standard One Piece Swimsuit (originally $108) on sale for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ultra-Flattering Swimsuit

A timeless swimsuit like this one-piece will be a major hit year after year!

Get the La Blanca Island Goddess Swimsuit (originally $83) on sale for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

