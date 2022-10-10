10 Weight Loss Products That May Help You Get Fit Before the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the holidays roll around, the last thing we want to do is count our calories and watch what we eat! We look forward to indulging in comfort foods every year, so why not get ahead of the curve in order to relax and enjoy the season’s delicacies? Of course, this only applies to those of Us who are looking to start or continue a fitness journey and feel a little boost is necessary.

We found a variety of weight loss aids you can start using now or keep on your radar for a post-holiday cleanse. From workout products to supplements, these items may help you reach your goals a bit faster and with greater ease!

This Weighted Hula Hoop

This unique hoop has a weight attached that you spin around the waist to help get toned and appear more streamlined over time!

Was $16 On Sale: $14 You Save 13% See it!

Get the Kocuos Smart Weighted Hoola Hoop on sale for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Large Hula Hoop

The larger size of this hoop may work better for people who aren’t used to the smaller size we mentioned earlier, plus it comes with a bonus jump rope!

Was $24 On Sale: $18 You Save 25% See it!

Get the Auoxer Fitness Exercise Weighted Hoop on sale for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Vibrating Exercise Plate

Use this machine to target different areas of the body you want to tone, which is ideal if you’re just starting your workout journey and don’t know where to begin!

Was $270 On Sale: $200 You Save 26% See it!

Get the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine on sale for $200 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These ACV Gummies

Apple cider vinegar is an excellent natural metabolism booster, but you don’t have to deal with the unpleasant taste by taking these gummies instead!

Was $21 On Sale: $13 You Save 38% See it!

Get the ORPHIC NUTRITION Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies on sale for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Weight Loss Aid

You can reportedly lose an extra two-to-three pounds for every five pounds you shed off by diet and exercise by adding this supplement to your daily routine!

Was $70 On Sale: $58 You Save 17% See it!

Get the alli Weight Loss Diet Pills on sale for $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Waist-Training Belt

Band this trainer around the waist underneath your workout clothes to target the belly area and help rid excess water weight!

Get the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Topical Workout Enhancer

If you want to level up your waist trainer’s power, use this gel underneath to break an even more aggressive sweat!

Get the Sports Research Sweet Sweat Gel for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Complete Teatox Set

This tea-based detox may help you banish unwanted waste, plus curb cravings so you don’t find yourself snacking as much throughout the day!

Get the TAOISTEA 14 Day Teatox Herbal Tea Set for prices starting at $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Herbal Colon Cleanse

This herbal cleanse takes just 15 days to complete, and shoppers say it does a fantastic job cleansing the system so you can feel lighter!

Get the Saint Mingiano 15 Day Cleanse for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This 7-Day Cleanse

In just seven days, this supplement may be able to help shed pounds of waste festering in your body, plus help cleanse the liver and stomach — and potentially clear up your skin!

Was $20 On Sale: $17 You Save 15% See it!

Get The Cleaner 7 Day Women’s Formula Ultimate Body Detox (originally $20) on sale for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

